SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re ever looking for our Extraordinary Talent of the Week, you’ll likely find Ava Gardner at Ballet and Dance of Upstate.

The Liverpool junior is there three hours a day, six to seven days a week.

Ava takes the highest level classes and she gets to work with the most talented ballerinas in Central New York.

Her teachers say Ava’s artistry stands out the most. She has the drive and discipline to become a professional dancer. She also has respect for the ballet tradition.

Ava’s next goal is to compete against the world’s best dancers at an international competition next year.

As the oldest of four children, the family budget couldn’t cover the expenses involved. The coaching and travel will be covered by the Extraordinary Talent Fund.