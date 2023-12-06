SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When it comes to Extraordinary Talent, a Tully family hit the lottery.

If you stop by the Houghton house you will likely find Nate Houghton at the piano. He’s been playing since second grade.

Nate has been recognized by the New York State music teachers for his piano performance. He also plays the marimba, clarinet, and sings.

Nate also loves his brothers. They’re triplets and they’re all impressive.

Nicholas is a Rubik’s cube speedcuber with a personal best of seven seconds.

The Houghton family calls Noah the king of technology. When it comes to personalities, Nate says he’s the crazy one.