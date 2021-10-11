Fact check: No vaccine requirement for driver’s license renewal in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Photoshopped image using our station’s call letters has been circulating online this past weekend that includes false information.

No, you don’t need proof of vaccination to obtain or renew your driver’s license in New York.

This image saying otherwise has been getting shared online in recent days:

We don’t know where the post originated, or why they elected to use our station’s call letters to appear legitimate, but we do know this information is false, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has not stated that vaccination status has any bearing on consumer operations at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

We hope that truthful information will get as much attention as Photoshop fakes.