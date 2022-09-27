Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y. in October 2016. (AP / Tom Curley)

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new fall foliage shuttle service will begin operating in the Adirondacks this weekend. The new shuttle is intended to help ease congestion at some of the most popular trailheads near the Adirondack High Peaks.

The free service will operate the first two weekends of October and run from the Frontier Town Gateway in North Hudson to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls, and Rooster Comb Trailheads, and the Marcy Field Parking Area. Shuttles are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, October 1-2 and 8-10.

The shuttle stops at the same places as the preexisting Route 73 Hiker Shuttle from Marcy Field. Officials said they hope the increased shuttle access will help alleviate unsafe and illegal parking in the Route 73 corridor during the fall foliage season.

Dogs are not permitted on the shuttle. Each shuttle can hold 20 people, and seating is first come, first served.