UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Road Runners’ invite you to the 2022 fall classic ‘Falling Leaves Road Race’ on September 25th.

The historic annual event is back this year with their classic downtown 5k, the scenic switchback 14k, and the all-new 14k New York State Road Runners Club 14k championship race. The 5k & 14k races are scheduled to start this Sunday at 9:00 am and the ‘Kids Run’ at 8:15 am.

There are currently over 800 people registered to race. Anyone still interested in participating or donating can still register online until midnight on September 23rd.

The Falling Leaves races are a part of the Utica Roadrunners Six Pack Bundle which includes ‘The Scavenger Hunt’, the ‘FIVE after FIVE Challenge’, ‘Save Our Switchbacks’, the ‘Summer Sizzle’, and the ‘Skeleton Run!’. You can pick up your race packets at the Sneaker Store’s new location in New Hartford on Saturday, September 24th between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

For more information go to the RunSignup page at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Utica/FALLINGLEAVESROADRACE

Temporary No Parking & Road Closures

A temporary no parking ban will be enforced on Genesee St. from Elizabeth Street to Bank Place from the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24th to 12:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 25th. On race day, residents in the area can expect road closures associated with the route anytime between 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Falling Leaves Race Information

Kids 1k Run starts at 8:15 am

Route: Southbound on Genesee Street @ Blandina Street to South Street then northbound back to Genesee Street @ Blandina Street.



5K Race starts at 9:00 am

Route: Southbound on Genesee Street @ Blandina Street to Genesee Street @ Pleasant Street. Eastbound on Pleasant Street to Pleasant Street @ Oneida Street. Northbound on Oneida Street back to Genesee Street @ Oneida Square. Northbound on Genesee Street back to Blandina Street.



14K Race starts at 9:00 am