ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The families of two Syracuse teens shot and killed by an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on Sept. 6 filed notice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, of their intent to sue the Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Ryder, the families’ lawyer who is known for filing police brutality lawsuits, sent the Sherriff’s Office a notice from both families detailing the shooting and the footage of it released by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The notices from Ryder state that the video directly contradicts what Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley said about the shooting, as he said the deputy was not able to get out of the car’s way as the teens drove away from a mobile home park in DeWitt.

Dhal Apet, a 17-year-old, and Lueth Mo, a 15-year-old, were in a stolen car at the mobile home park in DeWitt when Deputy John Rosello fired three shots into the vehicle, killing the two teenagers.

Both notices say the shooting violated the Sheriff’s Office policy as the deputy shot at a fleeing vehicle. The families also say they have suffered insomnia, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and mental and emotional distress, among other grievances since the shooting.