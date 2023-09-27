EASTWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family was found in their car Wednesday morning, around 9 a.m., in Grant Village Apartments’ parking lot, in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood.

Syracuse Police Sergeant, Thomas Blake, tells NewsChannel 9 that a man, woman, and child were found unconscious in the vehicle.

The child, a girl, is dead and the two adults are in critical condition.

Onondaga County DA Bill Fitzpatrick says that police are still investigating the family’s housing situation.

He added that this appears to be a tragic accident, but the investigation is ongoing.