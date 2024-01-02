UPDATE (1:56 PM, January 2, 2024) — Oneida County Sheriffs have announced that the driver of the truck has been identified as 48-year-old Getachew Mengesha of Rochester.

BRIDGEWATER, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The driver of a tractor trailer was killed early Sunday morning when his truck went off Route 8 in Bridgewater striking a tree.

The accident occurred around 6:30AM New Years Eve at the intersection of Route 8 and Pritchard Road in the Town of Bridgewater. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol reports that a tractor trailer failed to make a curve in the road, hit a tree, a guardrail and then hit a creek embankment. The vehicle ended up partially in the creek.

The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The driver was the sole occupant of the truck.

Bridgewater, Clayville and Cassville fire departments responded to the call on this accident. Route 8 was closed between Route 20 and Shaul Road as of noon on Sunday.