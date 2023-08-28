TOWN OF FRANKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) A father and son survived a potentially fatal plane crash in Franklin trying to get back home to Texas.

On the night of August 26, the Boston Air Traffic Control Center called Delaware County 911 about a mayday transmission from a plane experiencing engine failure. At the same time, Delaware County 911 received a call about a small plane crash near a residence in Franklin, which turned out to be that same aircraft.

The pilot, Ron Galuppo, 72, and his son Nathan, 22, crashed into a wooded area while trying to fly home to Texas from Maine. The father and son made it out with their lives, extracting themselves from the wreckage as first responders from Walton Fire and EMS, Franklin Fire and EMS, Delaware County Emergency Services, and Delaware County Fire Coordinators made way to the crash site.

The two were sent to Delaware Valley Hospital to care for minor injuries and further evaluation.