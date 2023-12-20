ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The father of Lueth Mo, one of the teens who was shot and allegedly killed by an Onondaga Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sept. 6, has officially filed a federal lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office.

Mo’s father is also suing Onondaga County and OCSO Deputy John Rosello.

Mo was one of the passengers of a stolen car that Rosello allegedly fired shots into. 15-year-old Mo and 17-year-old Dhal Pothwi Apet were both killed, while the teen driver of the car survived.

Sheriff Tobias Shelley has defended the deputy’s actions, saying the driver of the stolen car was trying to run over Rosello because he had no other option.

In the lawsuit, Mo’s father claims that Rosello did not act according to the Sheriff’s Office parameters for the use of deadly force. And that the video of the shooting released by the New York State Attorney General’s Office directly contradicts Shelley’s narrative.

Mo’s father also claims that Onondaga County fails to properly train, supervise and discipline its deputies and that the county “has a policy, custom, practice and pattern” of allowing deputies to act in ways that disregard Constitutional rights.

Mo’s father says damages from the shooting include physical, psychological and emotional injuries, along with nightmares, insomnia, post-traumatic stress, humiliation, fear and loss of enjoyment of life.

The mother of the teen driver of the stolen car also filed a notice of a lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office earlier in December.

Both Onondaga County and the Sheriff’s Office said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is still reviewing the shooting.