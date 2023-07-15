SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are supporting local police departments’ investigations into credit card skimming devices being found at credit card terminals in at least 16 Walmart stores in Upstate New York and Maine.

The federal law enforcement agencies don’t have jurisdiction yet, according to Onondaga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Peter Hakes.

Hakes, who leads investigations into economic crimes, was the first investigator to give NewsChannel 9 an inside perspective into the overall case and explain what agency was doing what.

“I know when the community doesn’t really have all the details,” said Hakes, “it feels like nothing is happening quickly. But, in the grand scheme of an investigation like this, things are moving quickly and we are very positive and optimistic about what’s coming.”

NewsChannel 9 has confirmed at least 16 Walmart stores found skimming devices. Almost as many police agencies are investigating each.

“Although each local law enforcement agency is really running their investigation, everybody is putting all cards on the table,” Hakes said.

People who shopped at Walmart over the time in question don’t necessarily have to do anything. People who used the targeted registers and find suspicious credit activity on their statements should contact their financial institution and police.