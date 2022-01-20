ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 continues to track local issues with national propane company, Ferrellgas. Reporter Jamie DeLine spoke to one woman who said she was switching fuel providers to Ferrellgas, hoping to synchronize the new delivery so she wouldn’t run out of heat, but she said that’s exactly what ended up happening Sunday morning, despite several phone calls made in advance to the company.

“I called them, and they said they couldn’t possibly come Sunday, and then they said the closest they can come is the 31st! And I said, you have to be kidding me! I can’t go until the 31st,” said Alice, who lives in Greenwich.

Afraid her home’s pipes might burst if she waited two weeks for a propane refill, 72-year-old Alice had her son help her start the wood stove in basement. When he couldn’t be there to keep the fire going, she had to do it herself.

“This is a big, giant wood stove,” explained Alice. You have to put great big pieces in and they are heavy! Here I am without any oxygen on doing this. By the time I made it back up the stairs, I’d feel like I was going to collapse. I told them this, but they don’t have a heart I guess.”

Alice was without fuel for four days. She isn’t the only one sharing her frustration about Ferrellgas. Recently, NEWS10 has received roughly a dozen complaints about the company. Back In 2018, NEWS10 covered similar stories with Ferrellgas customers. In 2019, the Attorney General’s Office announced a settlement made by the company to compensate those who were impacted.

Luckily for Alice, she called the Office for Aging and was able to get fuel from another provider and actually had to turn Ferrellgas away when they finally came to her home.

While they did not provide a statement for this story, Ferrellgas has previously told NEWS10 that customers are asked to contact them when their tank reaches 30% percent or seven business days prior to their desired delivery.

If you are a Ferrellgas customer who wishes to file a complaint, you can call the New York State Consumer Assistance Hotline at (800) 697-1220, Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM-4:30PM.

Already this year, two complaints have been filed with the state. Some members of the New York State Legislature are working on trying to pass a law that would allow other companies to fill propane tanks in the case of an emergency.