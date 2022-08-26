ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next time you see a flock of birds in flight, give some thought to their trail. This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the completion of a trail of its own – one that tracks birds all across the state.

On Thursday, the DEC announced the completion of the final three segments of the New York State Birding Trail. The trail is a pathway connecting areas of the state unified by a range of bird species and opportunities for birding enthusiasts. The path now contains over 300 birding trail locations and 450 bird species.

“The completion of the trail map is just the beginning,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We look forward to working with our many birding partners for years to come to help residents and visitors enjoy the unique and special opportunities for birding found only here in New York State.”

The new sections of trail include Adirondacks-North Country, Catskills and Southern Tier segments. Each one covers parts of different counties and its own bird species. Those include:

Adirondacks-North Country 41 locations, mix of private and public lands Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Montgomery, St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Warren counties Adirondack Mountains play host to species including loons, boreal chickadees, Canada Jay

Catskills 23 locations on public lands Delaware, Greene, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster counties Forest preserve, state park lands and the Ashokan Rail Trail

Southern Tier 34 locations Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tioga counties Watkins Glen State Park, Rock City, McCarty Hill state forests



“Avid bird watchers are rewarded with a variety of beautiful colors and calls in our state parks,” said New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “Our trails are habitats that attract birds and bird watchers alike. This partnership will enable more New Yorkers to see and enjoy all that we have to offer.”

The completed New York State Birding Trail reaches as far south as Long Island. A full map of the trail can be found through the DEC online.