WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The last Thruway toll barrier is coming down.

The New York State Thruway Authority and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office shared a video Monday from Exit 60 in Westfield of the barrier coming down. It’s the last of 52 toll plazas to be removed.

The barrier was taken down as part of the Thruway’s conversion to cashless tolling.

There’s still some roadwork to do in order to finish the $355 million project, which the Thruway Authority hopes will be wrapped up in October.