GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fans of local history have a chance to support its future with a glass of something tasty in hand. In November, two downtown Glens Falls staples host events supporting the Chapman Museum based around wine, chocolate, and fine dining.

The fundraising starts out on Thursday, Nov. 9, at SUNY Adirondack’s Seasoned restaurant at 14 Hudson Ave. The student-operated restaurant is hosting “A Finer Experience” at 6 p.m., offering fine cuisine paired with wines from the Lake George Wine Outlet.

The next day, Friday, Nov. 10, it’s the Queensbury Hotel’s turn for something decadent. The hotel will host a wine and chocolate tasting from 5:30 to 8 p.m., featuring more than 20 stations serving wine, food, and other artisanal offerings.

“We are delighted to offer these events, which highlight several of our region’s wonderful wine and food producers and vendors, and celebrate our area’s rich history,” said Chapman Museum Executive Director Nicole Herwig.

Both events directly benefit the museum, its exhibits, and the monthly schedules of programs it offers. Wine and chocolate tasting tickets can be purchased online for $45 each. A Finer Experience at Seasoned is sold out, but those who want a taste of the fine life can call the Chapman Museum at (518) 793-2826.

The Chapman Museum’s wine and chocolate fundraiser is in its 17th year. The museum itself is also running an online action until Sunday, Nov. 12, offering boat tours, local attractions, and trips to see art and stay at fine hotels around the Capital Region and North Country.