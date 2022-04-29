ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A structure fire at the Mazzaferro’s Market in Rome has traffic at a standstill while police and fire crews battle the ongoing blaze.

What’s currently known, is the fire started around 1:00 pm in the rear of the 1st generation ‘mom & pop’ Italian meat & deli and quickly spread throughout the rest of the building. The roof has caved in and the building is expected to be a total loss.

Route 46 will be closed until further notice and the Rome Police Department is requesting motorists to avoid the area for the near future.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you on this story with new information as it is released.