SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire at 1412 Butternut Street on Saturday, Oct. 28, around 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters saw a two-and-a-half-story building with fire and smoke coming out of the attic window.

Firefighters then stretched hoses into the building and began to search for any trapped victims, as they were told someone may have been trapped in a second-floor apartment.

After searching the building, crews were able to confirm everyone had safely escaped.

Flames were threatening to spread to neighboring homes, but the firefighters battled hot and smoky conditions and brought the fire under control, SFD said. The flames also showed signs of spreading within the walls of the building, but after tearing open the walls, fire crews confirmed the blaze hadn’t spread.

Overall, it took roughly 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. The building suffered heavy fire damage in the attic.

No fire personnel or civilians were injured.

Photos from the fire can be seen below: