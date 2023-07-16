SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire today, July 16, around 2:03 p.m. at 310 Otisco Street.

After arriving on scene, firefighters discovered a two-story, single-family home with black smoke coming out of the second-floor windows. The homes occupants were evacuating when firefighters first arrived.

Crews entered the home, but they encountered heavy smoke and “zero visibility,” according to SFD. They then managed to stretch hoses into the home up to the second floor.

Firefighters also searched the house for trapped occupants, but all occupants escaped safely before crews entered.

The fire was located on the second-floor and it took roughly 20 minutes for the blaze to be extinguished. It did not spread to other areas of the house, said SFD.

No injuries occurred to civilians or firefighters.

Six people live in the home and have been displaced as a result of the fire. They are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The second floor of the home sustained fire, smoke and water damage. Photos of the home can be seen below:

Photos courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department

A total of 37 fire personnel were called to the scene. The origin of the fire is under investigation by Syracuse Fire Investigators