SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday evening, Oct. 26, around 7:14 p.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire at 477 James Street.

When fire crews arrived, they saw a large, vacant, three-story apartment building with fire showing from a second-floor window. Although the building is officially listed as vacant, bystanders told firefighters there may have been people inside.

Firefighters had to get the boards off that were sealing up entrances into the building. Once they were able to get inside, crews then stretched in hoses and began to fight the flames.

As they made their way to the second floor, firefighters encountered heavy heat and smoke and saw at least one person running from the building, SFD said.

Fire crews then searched the entire building to find any more people who may have been trapped inside. No additional people were found, according to SFD.

The fire ended up being contained mostly in a second-floor apartment, and the main body of the flames was knocked down in a little under 20 minutes. Overall, it took roughly 50 minutes to extinguish the entire fire, SFD said.

One of the second-floor apartments suffered heavy fire damage, and other parts of the building suffered fire, water, and smoke damage in other parts of the building.

No injuries occurred to civilians or fire personnel, SFD said.

Photos from the fire can be seen below:

Courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department