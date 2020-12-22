2 dead after house fire in Arcadia, Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of an elderly couple confirmed the two have died after a house fire in Arcadia, Wayne County early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 2 a.m. for a fire on Lembke Road. Fairville Fire Chief Robert Forjone said there were reports of people inside the home, but didn’t comment on their current condition. According to the chief, getting water to this particular location was a challenge so the home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Neighbors on scene say a couple in their 80s lived at the home and family members just confirmed the two have died.

This house fire started just after 2:30 this morning. The Fairview fire chief says they were reports of people trapped inside but wouldn’t confirm if they died & didn’t say everyone got out safely. A neighbor shared this video he took overnight. pic.twitter.com/d64hcsatVE — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 22, 2020

The area is closed as fire officials investigate the cause of the fire. Details will be provided as they become available.

