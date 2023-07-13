SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At 8:27 a.m. today, July 13, Syracuse firefighters were alerted to a fire at 508 Ash Street in Syracuse’s North Side.

Firefighters arrived on scene just over two minutes later and discovered a two-and-a-half story, multi-family home with smoke coming from the rear of the building, as well as the roof.

The first responding firefighters stretched hoses into the home and conducted a search for possible trapped victims. The fire was found at the back of the home on the second floor, and it took a little more than 10 minutes to be extinguished, according to SFD.

All occupants of the home made it out safely before SFD arrived.

Three apartments make up the building, and the second-floor rear apartment where the fire was confined to suffered heavy water, fire and smoke damage. The first floor also sustained some water damage.

No civilians or fire personnel were injured from the blaze, said SFD. The four occupants of the home who were displaced are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A total of 40 fire personnel responded to the incident. Syracuse Fire Investigators were brought to the scene to determine the origin of the fire, but no official cause has been released.