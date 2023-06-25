SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted to a house fire at 107 Graves Street in the city’s north side at 4:56 p.m. on June 24.

Following a fire at the same home in January 2023, it has sat vacant with boards covering most of the first-floor doors and windows, according to SFD.

A team of firefighters worked to remove those barricades during this most recent fire as smoke filled up the home’s first floor. Meanwhile, more firefighters began to spray hose streams into the first floor, putting out a “large amount of fire,” said SFD.

After enough boards were removed to allow for entry, firefighters moved the hose into the house and extinguished the fire while keeping it confined to one front room on the first floor.

Meanwhile, other firefighter teams searched for possible trapped victims or any extensions of the fire.

No victims were found, and no injuries occurred to civilians or Syracuse firefighters.

Syracuse Fire Investigators later arrived to the scene to determine the origins of the fire, but no official cause has been released by SFD as of now.

The first floor of the house sustained fire and water damage, and the entire house also sustained smoke damage.

Photos of the damage can be seen below:

Photos courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department

A total of 37 fire personnel ended up responding to the incident, as well as Syracuse Police and emergency ambulances.