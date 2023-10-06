SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A call went out around 2:30 a.m. this morning for a fire on Burdick Ave., in Syracuse, right off of Turtle St.

At the scene, crews heard that two people might be trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly found the first man. NewsChannel 9 is told he was an adult, who was taken outside and given immediate care.

Crews then went back in the house to try and find the second person. Once found, that person had to be taken out through a window on the second floor.

“Both patients at this time have been transported to local hospitals from AMR and Syracuse Fire Ambulance. Both are in critical condition. So we’re still waiting for updates on that,” said Syracuse Fire Department Chief, Matt Craner.

According to the chief, they were the only two people in the house. Exact ages have not been released.

As of now, the cause of the fire is under investigation