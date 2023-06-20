SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse firefighter was injured in a house fire on South Geddes Street in the city of Syracuse on Monday, June 19.

At 5:31 p.m. on Monday, Syracuse Firefighters responded to the fire on 1114 South Geddes Street to find a two-and-a-half story home with smoke coming from the floor and attic, and signaled a ’99’ to companies.

Firefighters from Station 5 on North Geddes Street arrived first within two minutes of the alert from the Onondaga County 911 Center, and after the signal ’99’, a total of 42 fire personnel responded to the fire.

Fire crews got to work searching for potential trapped victims and attempted to locate the fire which crews found had started in the attic. No victims were found.

It took fire crews a total of 80 minutes to attack the fire, while also stopping further spread to the home next door at 1112 South Geddes Street.

Courtesy of SFD Courtesy of SFD Courtesy of SFD

During the fire attack, one firefighter was injured and suffered minor burns. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and their injuries are not considered serious.

The American Red Cross is assisting total of nine people — three from 1114 South Geddes Street and six from 1112 South Geddes Street — after they were displaced by the fire.

In addition to the American Red Cross, the Syracuse Police also responded as well as American Medical Response and National Grid.

Syracuse Fire investigators were on the scene and are currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.