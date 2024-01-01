AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Among many incoming changes for the City of Auburn in 2024, Councilor Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson is the first African American on the City Council and one of three women holding city council seats.

At the inauguration, incoming Mayor James Giannettino, Jr. stated, “As we inaugurate a new government, each of us is witnessing history or more accurately her story. After 231 years as a municipality, Auburn has elected its first female majority and its first African American member.”

Overstreet-Wilson was born and raised in Auburn growing up just blocks away from where Harriet Tubman lived from 1859 until she died in 1913.

Overstreet-Wilson told NewsChannel 9 that her journey was “Just the extension of what Harriet Tubman had started. It isn’t a period at the end of her story she passed the torch of who was going to be next, who was going to inspire the next generation.”

Among key issues in Overstreet-Wilson’s campaign, is the water in the city of Auburn. She tells NewsChannel 9, she wants to see safe drinking water for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She plans to establish regular community meetings and communicate with the people and promises her community to, “Be what this life has called me to be a fierce advocate for the inclusion of all and for every little girl who looks like me I will not fail you. I am humbled by this honor.”

Efforts to revitalize downtown Auburn continue with the help of this new leadership.