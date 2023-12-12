SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “This is the bane of my existence right now,” said Matthews Master Technician Tyler Gallo as he worked to straightly affix a sticker to the window of Hyundai warning potential thieves that they won’t get away with this vehicle.

It’s not just the sticker. He’s helping straighten out a big problem: the record number of stolen Hyundais both locally and nationally.

Using a touchscreen tablet connected to the vehicle by Bluetooth, Gallo updated the vehicle’s software so it can no longer be driven away by someone who doesn’t have the key fob.

Because years’ worth of Hyundai products didn’t come with this feature, more than 1,000 vehicles have been stolen in Syracuse this year alone. The data includes Kia vehicles with a similar defect.

Monday, Gallo and his fellow technicians were busy getting to as many cars as they could.

Matthews Hyundai of Syracuse is hosting a five-day clinic to update anti-theft software on each vehicle. Hundreds of Hyundais will be safer on the streets of Syracuse by the end of the week.

The clinic opened Monday to a line of cars waiting for their turn in the dealership’s new drive-thru. Before it opens to all services, this week’s exclusive work is the update.

The fix takes about 20 minutes, with another 10-20 minutes needed for getting ready and checking in and out.

Every completed vehicle is sent home with a steering wheel locking club, suggested even with the fix as a visible deterrent for thieves to stay away.

The clinic runs through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dealership is located at 2601 Erie Blvd. East, Syracuse.