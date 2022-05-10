(WSYR-TV) — Newly arrived Afghan refugees celebrated the end of Eid al Fitr at the Salt City Market this past Saturday, May 7. The first-ever celebration was led by veterans and hosted by The Truman National Security Project and Honor The Promise.

“Saturday was an excellent opportunity for local resettlement agencies and veterans’ organizations to welcome Afghans to Syracuse who served as interpreters for U.S. forces and Afghans who supported the U.S. over the past 20 years,” said Syracuse City School District teacher and event organizer Zac Lois. “We want to thank those who attended, to include State Senator Rachel May, InterFaith Works CNY, Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, Clear Path for Veterans, and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.”

While over 300 Afghans have resettled in Syracuse after the United States’ withdrawal, many more are still stranded in Afghanistan and under threat. Today, groups such as #AfghanEvac and the Moral Compass Federation work to bring them safely to the United States.