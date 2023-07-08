TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Deconstruction of homes near the White Pine Commerce Park began Thursday to clear land for the future home of Micron.

Helping Habitat for Humanity, a team of volunteers made up of Carrier employees, braved the hot temperatures to take down valuable windows and doors for re-use.

“We take them out, intact, unbroken,” said Habitat For Humanity’s Volunteer Coordinator Bill Dolan, “Take them back to our shop, put a price tag on them, and they will sell very quickly because they are popular items in our store.”

Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore sells used home parts for construction projects and helps funds building new homes for people in need.

“We found a few light fixtures here and there, a couple of toilets,” said Dolan. “We’ll take anything, anything we can sell.”

The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency gifted what’s left of the homes on Burnet Road to Habitat for Humanity. The homes were bought so their land could expand the work site intended for Micron.

Habitat For Humanity has until August 31 to take what it wants. The organization is still looking for volunteers.

A demolition contractor hired by Onondaga County will then take over to clear what’s left.