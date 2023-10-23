GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Those who volunteer to fight fires and keep neighborhoods safe are being given a new exemption on their taxes in the Lake George and Glens Falls area. Volunteer firefighters and rescue squad personnel in Warren County are set to receive a 10% discount on what they owe in county property taxes.

A new county law gives first responders an exemption based on assessed value for all volunteer first responders who have served their community for two years or more. Those who have been responding to emergencies for 20 years or more get an even better offer – eligibility for life.

“Volunteer first responders are integral to the safety and well-being of their communities, and we are glad that we can put in place this deduction to thank them for the tireless work they do,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it has become increasingly difficult to recruit new members because of the time and training commitments. We hope this new benefit will help stabilize and increase our volunteer ranks.”

Exemptions can extend beyond just those who choose to volunteer. Under certain circumstances, the spouse of a volunteer killed in the line of duty can also be eligible.

The law was created after a change was made in 2022 on the New York State legislative level, allowing this type of exemption. Property owners must apply for the exemption through their local assessor office.