SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five Syracuse teenagers have been arrested and charged with crimes related to stealing cars and running from State Troopers.

After information spread like wildfire on the social media app TikTok on how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles, many in the Syracuse area have been stolen.

The first crime happened on Tuesday, July 18 in Cortland and Tompkins County, when State Troopers from State Police in Homer were dispatched to a reported burglary at a gas station on Webb Road, in the town of Cortlandville.

Police observed a vehicle that was reported to be a stolen Kia from the Syracuse area just a few hours earlier. A Trooper from State Police in Ithaca spotted the car and when they attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off.

Troopers pursued the stolen car through multiple counties which included Tompkins, Cortland and Onondaga. Tire deflation devices were also deployed in numerous locations but the vehicle continued traveling on flat tires and rims.

The vehicle ultimately stopped on Interstate 81, in the town of LaFayette, where two males fled into the wooded area but were quickly taken into custody. One male is 15-year-old and the other a 16-year-old, both from Syracuse.

An investigation revealed that the stolen vehicle was also filled with stolen items which included tobacco products, marijuana, clothes and sneakers.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with:

The class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree

The misdemeanor of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

The 15 year old was arrested and charged with:

The class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree

The 16-year-old was arraigned in Youth Part Court and released on his own recognizance to a parent and the 15-year-old was issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket.

The next arrests happened just a week later on Wednesday, July 26

New York State Police at Endwell arrested three teens after fleeing from law enforcement in a vehicle around 1:31 a.m.

According to State Police, Troopers were on Nanticoke Avenue in the village of Endicott when they observed a reported stolen Hyundai Elantra from the Syracuse area.

The stolen car turned down North Street when the Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop,but the car sped off and failed to comply.

According to Troopers, numerous violations occurred through multiple villages, towns and cities and Troopers were additionally assisted by Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers from State Police in Binghamton.

While on Interstate 81 near exit five, Troopers deployed a Stinger, which is a tire deflation device and it was effective. A deputy also deployed stop sticks after the vehicle continued to drive on I-81.

All four tires deflated and three juvenile occupants, two 16-year-old’s and a 17-year-old from Syracuse, were taken into custody. All three were charged with the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

The driver, which was one of the two 16-year-olds was also charged with the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Fleeing from a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. All three were arraigned at Youth Part Court.

According to New York State Trooper A. Dembinska, although the teens are not the same in both incidents, they don’t live too far from each other.