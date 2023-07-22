ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, severe thunderstorms rolled through the Northeast this week. Many areas experienced significant damage with cleanup now expected to take weeks.

Jackie Bray, the Commissioner of the State Division Of Homeland Security and Emergency Services explained that heavy equipment and teams of volunteers have been called in to help with the cleanup.

“Just to give you a sense of scale 8 inches of rain is 80 inches of snow it’s a tremendous amount of precipitation we get 8 inches of rain over the entire summer in a heavy rain summer so this was a really catastrophic and historic rain event and the flooding was catastrophic. ” Said Bray.

Also this week State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, representative for Assembly District 111, reacted to the ongoing arrival of migrants from New York City in the capitol region. In Rotterdam c

“Same sort of secrecy same sort of silence not giving anybody any information or any heads up on this puts everybody off guard, leaving a path of devastation with these actions it really thoughtless it really something that should never happen these are elected officials they should have respect for our community they should have regard for vulnerable citizens and what may happen, none of that is happening here.” Said Santabarbara.

