ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Flood mitigation efforts have become a topic of concern in the Southern Tier and Twin Tiers following Flood Agnes nearly 50 years later.

Stacey Underwood, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore Silver Jackets Coordinator, said there’s no simple solution to managing flood risks.

“Flood risk management is complex, it’s challenging,” said Underwood. “There’s no easy solution unfortunately,” she added. “It’s gonna take all the tools in the toolbox: things like outreach and natural flood plain stories,” Underwood added. “Maybe some structurals, maybe some non-structural, change in building code, zoning, insurance; all these things to try to drive down that risk,” she said.

Underwood said flood mitigation is a shared responsibility between all levels of government.