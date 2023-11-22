SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Overall the weather seems to be cooperating the day before Thanksgiving, with most airports reporting little if any delays.

There shouldn’t be any major weather impacts across the country throughout Wednesday.

The only trouble spot is early in the day on Wednesday, with mounting delays in the Northeast due to some heavier rain in the morning. That rain will become less of an issue through Wednesday.

If you are flying out of the area later today or are expecting friends and family to arrive today, you’ll want to check out this map.

As always to get the latest information on your flight, please check with your airline.

Here is where to go to get the latest information and parking info at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport.