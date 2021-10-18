Following the money: Where are COVID relief funds being used in New York

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Billions in COVID relief dollars are coming to New York, to be distributed to areas like local governments, school districts, small businesses, renters, and landlords.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has mentioned a desire for greater government transparency more than once. Many other politicians also push for transparency in the wake of Cuomo-era scandals like COVID deaths in nursing homes, sexual harassment, and state employees working volunteering to work on private pet projects.

According to Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, “My office is committed to full transparency in government spending.” To that end, his office released the COVID-19 Relief Program Tracker over the weekend, a resource for New Yorkers to better understanding government processes.

New York has received an historic level of federal funding to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. This has helped stabilize state and local government finances and allowed for greater investments in programs to assist New Yorkers in need. My office will follow the money to ensure federal funds are getting where they are supposed to go and being spent in smart and efficient ways to help New York’s recovery Comptroller DiNapoli

School districts are set to receive $14.7 billion, with local governments getting $13.5 billion—the lion’s share of the relief, according to the New York State Comptroller’s tracker. Want to know where the rest of the funding is going and how much has already been spent? Take a look at the breakdown of relief funds received and spent as of September 30. It also shows the total funds expected to be received. A description of the categories can be found below the chart.

Category Funds received Funds spent Total funds expected to be received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief $924.5 million $937.1 million $14.7 billion State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund $13.1 billion $387.1 million $13.5 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund $5.1 billion $3.9 billion $5.1 billion Child Care Services $143.2 million $151.5 million $2.5 billion Emergency Rental Assistance $1.7 billion $696.4 million $2.682 billion Excluded Workers Fund (state) $2.1 billion $968.5 million $2.1 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund $53.9 million $50.0 million $539.5 million Small Business Recovery (state) $865 million $207.6 million $865 million Small Business Recovery (federal) $0 $0 $600 million Totals $24.04 billion $7.32 billion $42.58 billion Source: NYS Comptroller