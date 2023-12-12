SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The painful price of food has led to a spike in demand at the Food Bank of Central New York and a return to pandemic-era levels. With Christmas and the near year fast approaching, the Food Bank needs your help more than ever.

The Food Bank of Central New York is feeling the holiday rush.

“Whether it’s volunteers coming in to help pack food, you know sort food and pack boxes, and then food drives coming in with a huge amount of non-perishable food coming in and then of course monetary donations,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank of Central New York.

Just last month, those donations were hard to come by, after a spike in demand landed the Food Bank to pandemic era-levels.

“2.1 million pounds of food was distributed in October. In November again a pandemic-level number of 1.9 million pounds of food,” said Hy.

In just five months, about nine and a half million pounds of food was distributed. Fortunately, the Food Bank did see an influx of donations after NewsChannel 9 reported on the issue last month. But it’s still not enough.

“Need is out there. It’s growing and we expect it to remain high in December and into the new year,” said Hy.

And even after the New Year, the Food Bank of Central New York anticipates an even greater demand during the winter months.

“Hopefully maybe by the spring or early summer you know levels will decrease a little bit but then as we look towards those summer months, children are out of school and so many that are receiving free lunch and breakfast at school won’t be receiving it over the summer, so then we see a new influx of need,” said Hy.

The Food Bank is hoping to combat the ongoing need with your help.

Click here to learn more about you can help.