SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Forestport man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday, July 12 to charges of possessing, receiving and presenting inappropriate pictures of children.

According to United States Attorney Carla Freedman, 53-year-old Henry Albrecht of Forestport admitted in his guilty plea that from at least May of 2021 through February of 2023, he allegedly received inappropriate images and videos using social media applications. Albrecht also admitted that another person had allegedly given him a flash drive with files of inappropriate pictures saved onto it.

Albrecht further admitted that in December 2022, he allegedly had a live video call with another person in which he shared his screen. When he did so, he presented several explicit photos of children. According to Freedman, Albrecht also possessed over 2,500 files worth of explicit photos on various devices on the day of his arrest.

Albrecht’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8. He faces at least five and up to 20 years in prison for each count of presenting and receiving explicit pictures of a child, and up to 20 years in prison for possessing explicit pictures of a child.

Albrecht also faces a term of at least 5 years and up to a life term of post-release supervision, a fine, restitution and forfeiture of the offending devices.