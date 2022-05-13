ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, District Attorney P. David Soares said that Ynnad White, 32, of Schenectady has been sentenced for sexually abusing a 7-year-old while the child was riding on the school bus.

White has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision before a judge in Albany County Supreme Court.

According to an indictment, White pleaded guilty to one count of a first-degree criminal sexual act to satisfy initial felony charges, which included six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

The initial indictment alleged that between March 3, 2021, and June 17, 2021, White was working as a bus monitor in Albany, when he sexually abused a child under 13 years old in at least six instances.

In addition to his prison sentence and post-release supervision, no-contact orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the victim and their family. White will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.