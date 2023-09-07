FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following an investigation by the Fulton Police Department, a 31-year-old woman has been charged with rape for having an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

31-year-old Lauren A. Woods, of Fulton, has been charged with:

1 count of Rape in the 3rd Degree – Class E Felony

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

According to Fulton Police, on Aug. 21, they were made aware of a possible sexual abuse which occurred earlier in the year at an address in the city.

Their investigation revealed that Woods, an employee of Oswego County Opportunities, was involved in an inappropriate and sexual relationship with a 16-year-old at the time of the incident.

“The suspect had been employed at a youth shelter that Oswego County Opportunities runs in the City of Fulton, and had met the victim through the course of her employment there,” said FPD.

Then, Woods had the victim move into her home with her, where the FPD says they had sexual intercourse approximately five times.

Woods was arrested on September 7. She was then taken to Oswego County Jail for arraignment.

If anyone has any information about this incident or similar incidents involving Woods, they are asked to contact Fulton Police Investigator Joli Marino at (315) 598-4342.