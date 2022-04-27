ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Navy recruiter at the Arnot Mall convicted of a murder-for-hire plot has been released from prison, according to the State Corrections Office.

Brandon McPherson, 35, was released from the Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County on April 26, 2022, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. DOCCS said McPherson appeared before the parole board in December 2021.

McPherson was previously on active duty with the U.S. Navy and was also assigned as a recruiter at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads in 2016.

New York State Police Troopers charged McPherson with conspiring with another person to kill someone in December 2016. He was arraigned in the Town of Avoca Court and later released from the Steuben County Jail after posting $10,000 bail.

In April 2017, McPherson reportedly faced another charge of conspiracy for the case. He was convicted of 2nd-degree Conspiracy (a class-B felony) in March 2018 and committed to the Groveland Correctional Facility. He was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

He is currently under the supervision of the Elmira Area Parole office, according to DOCCS. 18 News has reached out to DOCCS for more details and will provide information as it becomes available.

DOCCS provided the following statement on McPherson’s release:

On December 7, 2021, Mr. Brandon McPherson appeared before the Board of Parole for a Merit Time interview and subsequently was granted an open date of April 26, 2022. He was released on that date and is being supervised in Steuben County. NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

The Associated Press contributed to this report.