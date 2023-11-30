CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WETM) – A Marathon man was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing from his former employers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, Joshua M. Price was taken into custody following a traffic stop by Officers from the CCSO for a warrant accusing him of having “stolen currency” that belonged to Real Deals Dollar Store in the Town of Cortlandville, where Price worked at the time.

The investigation leading to Price’s arrest began on Nov. 3rd, 2023 after Officers were dispatched to the store following a larceny report. The investigation allegedly confirmed Price was the one who had stolen from the store.

Following the traffic stop weeks later, Officers discovered Price to be in possession of a controlled substance. Price was arrested on the warrant for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, and given an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and is to appear in the Town of Cortlandville.

Price was arraigned through the Central Arraignment Process for the warrant and is scheduled to answer to the charge of Grand Larceny on Dec. 4, 2023 and Dec. 18, 2023 for the controlled substance charge.