Former state senator accused of drunk driving

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida County Executive and State Senator Ray Meier is being accused of driving drunk over the weekend.

On Saturday, Rome Police arrested Meier and charged him with DWI and Aggravated DWI, which means he’s accused of having a blood-alcohol-content at least 0.18%.

Meier served as Oneida County Executive from 1991 to 1996, New York State Senator until 2007 and then lost to Michael Arcuri for Congress in 2006.

He has since practiced law with Bond, Schoeneck & King based in Utica.