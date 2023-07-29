(WSYR-TV) — Fort Ticonderoga is considered one of the best living history sites, not only in the United States, but in all of North America. President and CEO of the famed Fort Ticonderoga, Beth Hill joined Bridge Street today to highlight what makes the fort special today.

Anyone who follows the popular STARZ series “Outlander” knows that the drama surrounding the 1777 evacuation of Fort Ticonderoga provides the backdrop for their story this season. Lucky for them, fans of the show can visit Fort Ticonderoga and go back in time themselves, just a few hours from Syracuse!

Fort Ticonderoga is open Tuesday through Sunday until October 29th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are encouraged to be bought in advance; you can do so by visiting FortTiconderoga.org.