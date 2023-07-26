TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This August, Fort Ticonderoga has created new ways to enjoy its historic grounds. Get ready to get a-maze-d.

Fort Ticonderoga’s new Heroic Corn Maze opens this Saturday, July 29, spanning six acres. It’s divided into two phases, giving visitors a chance at an easier trial run before taking on the bigger, badder maze. The halls of corn are dotted with clues tied to the history of the fort, which visitors can use to march their way through its twists and turns to victory.

“We look forward to continue welcoming thousands of families this summer where the learning is easy and memories are made of historic proportions,” said Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO. “New summer offerings bring visitors into Fort Ticonderoga’s epic story through hands-on activities, programs and exhibitions that ignite the spark for families and the joy of learning together while gaining a deeper understanding of our nation’s past and its meaning to us today.”

Fort Ticonderoga is adding more family fun, even if you aren’t interested in getting lost in a field of corn. “In His Majesty’s Service” is a new family scavenger hunt running alongside normal tours. It’s a way to combine tours with interactions between visitors and the reenactors who bring history to life.

The fort’s daily programs have been restocked with one more. “Arming the Redcoats” gives visitors a look at the weapons from the Revolutionary War that Fort Ticonderoga keeps curated in its collection. More on fort programs can be found online.