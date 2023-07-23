MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The four orphan-cygnets in the Manlius Swan Pond now have names.

Village mayor, Paul Whorrall announced, “The females are Faith and Fayette. And the boys are Noa, for the back part of Minoa, and Lius for Manlius.”

The village began accepting name suggestions for the baby birds from kids 4 to 12-years-old back in June. Those kids had until the Fourth of July to submit their suggestions.

In May, the cygnets were stolen from the pond with their mother, Faye, who was later killed. The cygnets were found safe and returned to the pond.

Their father, Manny, was relocated after attacking them in an attempt to protect his territory.

The Village will reach out to the winning kids whose name suggestions were selected.