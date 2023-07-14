SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 12-story building, Ross Tower Apartments, had a fire in its B Building on July 13, before 3 p.m.

Syracuse Fire Department firefighters from Station 2 and Station 9 went to 710-712 Lodi Street.

As they went into the building, they were greeted with a large amount of black smoke.

Firefighters searched through multiple apartments to look for any victims.

They found four people inside, one was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A dog died as a result of this fire, but firefighters were able to rescue a second dog. They gave treatment to it at the scene and then took it to a local animal hospital.

No firefighters were injured. A total of 47 fire personnel responded to this fire, including command and support staff.

Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and The American Red Cross also responded to the scene.