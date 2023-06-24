This weekend, June 24 and 25, marks two “Free Freshwater Fishing Days” throughout New York State.

During these two days, the requirement for a state-issued freshwater fishing license for anglers is waived.

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul said the free fishing days “offer established anglers an opportunity to share their passion for fishing with those who may be newer to the sport.”

Two previous free fishing days happened back on Feb. 18 and 19. And two more are coming up, with one happening on Sept. 23, marking National Hunting and Fishing Day, and the other happening on Nov. 11.

New York fishers also can now have easy access to their fishing license on their mobile device with the “HuntFishNY” app. This is the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s official mobile app, which contains information about boat launching, fishing access and waterbody-specific fishing regulations, among other things.

Fish catchers in NYS can learn more about the app and the state’s regulations on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.