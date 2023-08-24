OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the third year in a row, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced that the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse, in partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, will be giving free tours for Oswego residents.

The lighthouse tours will be for one weekend only from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the City of Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina, located at One West First Street.

Museum employees will give 40 minute tours of the lighthouse and provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the lighthouse.

“We are partnering again with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego Lighthouse for Oswego residents,” said Barlow. “Offering free tours to Oswego residents presents the perfect opportunity for residents who have yet to visit the restored lighthouse to make a reservation and experience Oswego on the water at no cost,” Barlow said.

Since 2012, an all-volunteer committee through the maritime museum has worked to restore the interior of the lighthouse, while the City of Oswego and Assemblyman Will Barclay partnered to fund exterior renovations in 2018.

Reservations for the weekend can be made online using the code “LHDay23” and will be held on a first come-first serve basis for residents in the 13126 zip code only.

Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum said, “visitors come from across the country, and all around the world, to visit this iconic lighthouse. Through the support provided by Mayor Barlow and the Common Council, this unique opportunity is made available to our local residents. After one visit, they become great ambassadors for our greater Oswego community.”

Tickets (normally $30 per person) will be paid for by the City of Oswego, and up to six people can be accommodated per boat. Visitors must be five years old or older to go on the tour.

Tours will be running every half hour at the Wright’s Landing Welcome Center from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. It’s recommended visitors should meet at the center fifteen minutes before departure.

Photo provided by the City of Oswego

Those who go on the tour will also receive a $5 discount dinner coupon at participating local restaurants.

Normal tours of the Oswego Lighthouse are offered on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in August, and on Fridays and Saturdays through September.

For more information, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s website or call 315-342-0480.