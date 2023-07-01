GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re in downtown Glens Falls, it’s not hard to find a place to take in a show. While the Charles R. Wood Theater and Park Theater offer stage musicals and live music, something more cinematic can be found outside.

Glens Falls’ Outdoor Cinema schedule for summer 2023 has been announced. All movies are projected onto an outdoor screen at City Park. Showtimes start at dusk – typically around 7:30 p.m. Movie choices are family-friendly and free, with snacks available for purchase onsite. Visitors should bring their own chairs and blankets.

This summer’s movie schedule includes:

July 7: “Paw Patrol”

July 14: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

July 21: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

July 28: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Aug. 4: “Lightyear”

Aug. 11: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Aug. 18: “Lyle Lyle Crocodile”

Aug. 25: “The Goonies”

Sept. 1 is being held as a rain date as needed.