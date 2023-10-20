CHITTENENGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I’ll skip on the Wizard of Oz pun so that I can tell you about how our last Friday Morning Lights of the season went.

Chittenango High School, you were great. As the saying goes, the last one best one, and you guys pulled it off.

There were so many never-before elements that we were able to share with everyone. You guys brought robots, a drone camera and we were able to set up a green screen in your gym.

For this week’s Friday Morning Lights, Chittenango brought their:

Football team

Cheerleading team

Pep band

Robotics team, called the Titans

Drone technology class

Their [nameless] mascot – it’s a bear

Boys soccer

Girls tennis

Boys and girls cross country

Golf team

Yearbook

Bear Necessities

Faculty

Coaches

A major shoutout goes to two students today. Andrew Uryniak, a drone tech class student who was flying the drone with a camera that was airing during Friday Morning Lights live shots.

And Shayna Baker, with Bear Necessities, Chittenango’s student-run broadcast program. Baker helped out Kate with her weather during Friday Morning Lights. She had her NewsChannel 9 debut!

Watch a compilation of NewsChannel 9’s Friday Morning Lights at Chittenango

Check out some pictures we snapped!