Fright Fest officially haunting The Great Escape again this October

Zombies need a break, too! Scare actors take a ride on The Comet roller coaster at The Great Escape in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Six Flags)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags’ Great Escape theme park has enjoyed a summer with roller coasters and other rides back up and running, even with difficulties keeping the park well-staffed enough to run 7 days a week.

On Thursday, The Great Escape officially announced the return of Fright Fest, the park’s annual Halloween-themed season, starting Oct. 8.

The spooky seasonal switch includes dance shows, haunted houses, and designated “scare zones” where visitors may be in for a jump-scare or two.

To keep those scares rolling, the park is hiring across both its year-round operations – including food service, security, entertainment and ride operation – and Fright Fest-specific areas, including scare actors.

Applicants are being offered an additional $500-$1,000, as well as a 10% bonus for hours in September and 35% for October.

In July, the park reduced its days of operation, closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to a shortage of staff. Thursday’s announcement did not mention whether the park would continue to close on those days into the fall.

The park typically employs a large number of international workers on J-1 visas, many of whom have been unable to come and work this summer due to travel restrictions.

Fright Fest continues on through the month of October.